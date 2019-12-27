Top blogger Louise Cooney spotted hanging out with Love Island’s Greg O’Shea

Top blogger Louise Cooney enjoyed some festive drinks with Love Island star Greg O’Shea last night.

The influencer recently jetted home from New York for Christmas, and bumped into Greg on a night out in House Limerick on St. Stephen’s Day.

Louise shared snaps of her and Greg on her Instagram Story, and stunned in a white feathered mini dress from Boohoo.com.

The photos will likely spark rumours of romance between Louise and Greg, as they’re both currently single.

Although Greg was recently linked to Scottish athlete Emma Canning, the rugby player recently confirmed he’s single and ready to mingle during an Instagram Q&A.

Louise has also been enjoying the single life in NYC, and has previously opened up about how different the dating scene is over there.

Louise and Greg weren’t the only well-known faces out and about in Limerick last night, as they also bumped into Irish singer and former The Saturdays star Una Healy.

Una spent Christmas in Ireland this year, and was out for the night with her boyfriend David Breen, who is a former Limerick hurler.

In the final Gosscast episode of 2019, Goss.ie Founder Ali Ryan and Goss.ie Editor Kendra Becker talk through the biggest stories of the year.

From the Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods scandal to the Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney drama, the girls are spilling all the tea. Take a listen:

Listen on iTunes and Spotify: