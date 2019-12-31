Tonight’s episode of Ireland’s Fittest Family is set to be a celeb special

"It was TOUGH but we also laughed the whole day"

A series of celebs are set to take part in tonight’s episode of Ireland’s Fittest Family

Leading the charge is Dancing with the Stars competitor Brian Dowling.

He will be joined by his husband Arthur Gourounlian, his sister Aoife and his cousin Amanda.

Brian took to Instagram this morning to share his excitement for the episode to air.

“I promised myself when I hit 40 I would do more stuff that challenged me & pushed me out of my comfort zone & this show did that. It was TOUGH but we also laughed the whole day,” he wrote.

The family are competing on behalf of the Mater Foundation, in honour of Brian’s mother Rosie.

Next up is RTÉ Sport’s Jacqui Hurley.

She will take part with her husband Shane, her cousin Eoin and her husband’s cousin David.

They will be competing on behalf of CRY – Cardiac Risk in the Young.

Next up is a seriously athletic family, competing on behalf of The Rainbow Club for Children with Autism.

Olympians Rob and Marian Heffernan will take to the IFF challenge, and will be accompanied by their children Cathal and Meghan.

Lastly, taking part is Fair City actor David O’Sullivan.

He will take part with his sister Aoife and his two cousins Dennis and Denise.

They will compete on behalf of Aoibheann’s Pink Tie, which supports the families of those battling cancer.

The Celebrity Special will kick off tonight, Tuesday, at 6.25pm on RTÉ One.

