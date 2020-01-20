Today FM presenter announces they are departing the station after 6 years

'I have made the decision that it is time for both myself and my show finish up'

Today FM presenter Kelly-Anne Byrne has announced she plans to depart the station after 6 years.

Taking to social media, the radio star revealed that she will be leaving the broadcaster after her final shows this weekend.

Kelly-Anne presents The Beat Goes On Saturdays from 9 pm and Sunday from 10 pm.

“Hi guys, I have made the decision that it is time for both myself and my show The Beat Goes On to finish up on Today FM,” she began.

“It’s hard to believe it’s been almost 6 years since the whole thing started.”

Kelly-Anne paid special thanks to her colleagues at the station.

“I’d like to thank all the staff at Today FM, especially, Ian Dempsey, Mario Rosenstock, Lia Murphy and the late, great Tony Fenton for believing in the format of my show from the very beginning.”

“To Peter McPartlin and Colm O’Sullivan who took a risk on me at the very start when I had very little radio experience and later gave me another opportunity to broadcast on Sunday nights.”

The DJ also paid tribute to her former colleagues at Phantom 105.2: “to Joe Donnelly and John Caddell for always having faith in me to do the right thing.”

“To my absolute sound colleagues at the weekends: Ed Smith, Declan Pierce, Claire Beck, Clara Kavanagh, all a joy to work with.”

“Above all, I want to thank you, the listeners, who have stuck with me from day one,” she said thanking fans of her music show.

“I couldn’t have done this without your support. My reason for being on the radio and ever sharing music, because music is the answer and love is the message,” she shared explaining her love for the broadcast medium.

“I am really looking forward to the future and focusing on other projects.”

It is not yet known why the DJ made a decision to leave the broadcaster.