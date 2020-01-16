This week’s Late Late Show line-up is revealed

The Late Late Show line up for this Friday has been revealed.

This week, the parents of the late Nóra Quoirin will join Ryan to discuss the tragic experience of their daughter’s death.

Meabh and Sebastian are set to thank the Irish public for their continued support following her death.

She was found deceased after 10 days missing in the Malaysian jungle while on a family holiday.

Billionaire Alan Sugar will also join Ryan to discuss the state of UK politics and to divulge what he is looking for on the upcoming series of The Apprentice.

Pete Best, former drummer for The Beatles, will be on hand to divulge details about working with the iconic band.

Limerick’s Hermitage Green will make a special guest performance on the night.

Tune in tomorrow night on RTÉ One at 9.35pm.