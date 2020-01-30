One more celebrity will be eliminated from the show this weekend

This weeks Dancing With The Stars songs and routines have been revealed.

Dancing to songs from a memorable year in their life, this week the contestants will battle it out as one more star is eliminated from the show.

Last week, Glenda Gilson had a shock exit from the programme meaning anyone could leave the competition for the glitterball trophy.

Lottie Ryan will Tango to Radio by Beyoncé, likely to celebrate landing a role in 2FM.

Waltzing to Nocturne by Secret Garden is Mary Kennedy.

Michael Carruth will Tango to Gold by Spandau Ballet to remember the year he won gold at the Olympics.

Fr. Ray Kelly will dance to his own tune as he Viennese Waltzs to Hallelujah from his 2014 debut album Where I Belong.

Dancing the Rumba to Fix You is Ryan Andrews.

Sinead O’Carroll with Cha-Cha to C’est la Vie, a song she released in 1998 with her former band, B*Witched.

Meanwhile, Kilkenny hurler Aidan Fogarty will Charleston to Bingo Bango by Basement Jaxx

Cha-Chaing to We are Family by Sister Sledge is Brian Dowling

And finally, Grainne Gallanagh will dance the Contemporary Ballroom to Unstoppable by Sia.

Dancing With The Stars returns on Sunday at 6.30 pm on RTE One.