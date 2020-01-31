THIS celeb is the favourite to win RTE’s Dancing With The Stars

A new favourite to win Dancing With the Stars has been revealed by Ladbrokes.

Punters are lining up to back Lottie Ryan to win the show according to the bookmaker.

The radio presenter is the clear favourite to be crowned winner with odds of just even money.

Lottie’s closest rival in the bookmaker’s odds is Ryan Andrews at 3/1.

Ryan is followed by Aidan Fogarty at 4/1.

Nicola McGeady of Ladbrokes said: “Each week we have seen money for other contestants such as Mary Kennedy and Brian Dowling, but this week Lotte Ryan’s popularity has soared at the head of the betting.”

Lottie’s original selection for the show was met with some criticism when it was announced, as some fans of the show felt she had too much dance experience to give other contestants a fair shot.

However, Lottie has repeatedly clarified that she has no formal training that would give her an advantage on the series.

“Training as a dancer in NYC is definitely an exaggeration. I took a few drop-in classes while on holidays with my family one year many moons ago,” she told The Sun.

“But yes, I did teach hip hop to kids for a while which truthfully is no help at all to me right now – Ballroom and Latin are completely different disciplines!”