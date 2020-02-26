THIS celeb could be replacing Eoghan McDermott on 2FM

Jake Carter has hinted that he could be in the running to replace Eoghan McDermott.

Eoghan has reportedly quit his role on RTE’s 2FM. He currently presents the popular morning breakfast show on the radio station alongside Doireann Garrihy.

Singer Jake told Evoke.ie that despite his busy schedule, his name is “in the hat” to replace the radio presenter.

“Definitely, a few people have actually asked me if it was something that I’ve been asked to do or something I would be interested in,” he told the publication.

“I know my name has been put into a hat.”

“I’ve heard a couple of rumours over the last while but I can tell you that I haven’t been offered any job or anything but if the opportunity ever did come up I would jump at it,” he revealed.

“It’s a great opportunity.”

Eoghan reportedly informed his bosses back in January that he is leaving the role to embark on opportunities overseas, according to The Irish Daily Mail.

Eoghan was absent from the show for a number of weeks in 2019, with Love Islander Greg O’Shea filling in for him, while he fulfilled a voice-over work commitment in Australia.

It is reported that the career move comes as he plans to relocate to Australia.