The Top 100 Irish Stars of 2019

We couldn’t end the year without revealing our annual list of top 100 Irish stars.

From the celebrities who hit the headlines non stop, to the new stars who emerged this year.

Whether they were constantly on your phone screen or you watched them on TV, heard them on the radio or just read about them online, we have listed the biggest stars of the year.

Take a look:

1. Maura Higgins

She is a brand new entry on this list and given that she has been the biggest breakout Irish star of 2019 she had to secure the number one spot.

Not only was she deemed the “savior” of Love Island this year, but she was also named the unofficial “Queen of Ireland” and landed serious in stars like Lena Dunham and Amy Schumer.

Although she did not win the series with her beau Curtis Pritchard, the Longford beauty is without a doubt the winner in many ways.

Since leaving the villa she has secured major lucrative deals including becoming the face of Ann Summers, a fashion line with Boohoo.com and multiple campaigns with Irish tan Bellamianta.

Not only has she earned herself some serious cash since the show, but she was also given a slot on ITV’s This Morning, she has a new documentary coming out and she is starring on Dancing on Ice.

Although there is a new Love Island season coming, there is no doubt that Maura’s career is only beginning.

2. Conor McGregor

Love him or hate him, Conor McGregor was once again one of the most written-about stars in 2019.

In the space of a few months Conor, 31, had shocked the world by announcing his retirement, but then announced he was returning to the octagon on January 18th in Las Vegas.

He had a bumpy ride this year after an arrest in Miami for allegedly smashing someone’s phone, and then again in Dublin when he admitted to hitting a man in a local pub.

But the dad-of-two won praise when he issued a public apology and gave a humble interview admitting to wrong-doings and told the world he was ready to be a better man.

This year highlighted Conor’s giving side, not only did he build eight homes for the homeless in Dublin, but he donated €25k worth of Smyths Toys vouchers to a homeless charity with partner DeeDevlin just before Christmas.

The massive donation came just weeks after he donated €12,000 to a local mum who needed the money for life-saving treatment for her daughter Evie.

With his fashion line August McGregor continuing to sell-out and his Proper No. Twelve whiskey flying off the shelves worldwide, there is no stopping the success of The Notorious

3. Katie Taylor

2019 was another incredible year for boxing world champion Katie Taylor.

The Bray native made history, yet again, by becoming a double-weight world champion after beating Delfine Persoon in Madison Square Garden, and then Christina Linardatou at the Manchester Arena.

She was also named the 2019 Female Fighter of the Year.

Katie, 33, also became apart of one of the most touching moments on the Late Late Toy Show this year; when she surprised boxing fan Ella, live on TV.

Boxer @KatieTaylor surprises boxing fanatic Ella Thompson during the #LateLateToyShow! pic.twitter.com/UAW27SjoMS — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) November 30, 2019

Katie spent the Christmas holidays at home in Ireland, but is now set to return to the US to continue training, with plans for her next fight in 2020 currently in negotiation.

4. Sinead Burke

Another incredible woman on our list this year is Sinead Burke.

The activist has been at the forefront of some of the biggest events this year, including the infamous British Vogue cover that Meghan Markle edited herself.

She was named as one of the forces for change in the special edition of the magazine and has since launched her own podcast where she has interviewed the likes of Victoria Beckham, Jameela Jamil and Jamie Lee Curtis.

5. Westlife

It was a huge year for the Irish music industry, but with the return of Westlife, they are the artists that really made their stamp on 2019.

Nicky, Shane, Mark and Kian all re-entered the limelight to kickstart their highly-anticipated return.

With a sell-out tour worldwide (including some epic nights in Croke Park), a comeback album, and new songs written by Ed Sheeran, these guys are set to continue global domination well into 2020.

6. Dermot Kennedy

Speaking of music stars, a new entry to our list this year is Dermot Kennedy.

The Dublin singer rapidly rose to fame this year, all thanks to his chart-topping single Outnumbered in June.

After the song dominated the charts Dermot grew an enormous fanbase, and he is already tipped to be the next big artist overseas.

His incredible voice mixed with his continuous humble attitude makes him the perfect celebrity to love.

7. Rosie Connolly



She was already one of Ireland’s top influencers, but Rosie Connolly has shot up our list this year thanks to an incredible viral sensation she created.

We all know the power of influencers in this country but the mum-of-two used her following for something amazing just before Christmas.

The beauty guru asked her followers to donate a minimum of €5 to the Temple Street Foundation in order to raise €5k for the charity, and as a bonus you would be put into a draw to win a Gucci bag.

The competition went viral and Rosie ended up raising just under €300k for the incredible charity.

This year Rosie had already graced several magazine covers, landed lucrative deals and killed it in the style stakes, but this moment is what really made her stand out to us.

8. Saoirse Ronan

She often goes quiet for a few years before coming back with a bang and 2019 was definitely the year of Saoirse Ronan’s comeback.

The Carlow native landed the leading role in the highly-acclaimed remake of Little Women and already got a Golden Globe nomination before the year was out.

There is already talk that the actress will land another Oscar nomination, which will be her fourth to date, and she is only 25-years-old.

The actress was also often in the headlines this year for a rumoured romance with her Mary Queen of Scots co-star Jack Lowden.

9. Greg O’Shea



With Love Island reaching even more and more viewers in 2019, we have to include our favourite man this year, Greg O’Shea.

The Limerick native was the last addition to the highly-addictive series and only went and won the entire show with his girl Amber Gill.

Although things quickly turned sour after they left the villa and Greg was rumoured to have broken up with the reality star via text, he has still been one of the breakout stars of the year.

Not only did he get a heroes welcome home to Shannon Airport after the series ended, he also landed a role co-hosting the breakfast show on 2FM with Doireann Garrihy, while presenter Eoghan McDermott was recording voice overs for Love Island Australia.

Although the rugby star seems to want to stay out of the spotlight, we sense there could be more gigs for the lawyer on TV and radio very soon.

10. Suzanne Jackson

Speaking of female power-houses next up is blogger turned beauty mogul Suzanne Jackson.

In 2019 the SOSU by SJ owner launched some incredible new products, including a palette with Rosie Connolly, a lash range with Love Island’s Dani Dyer and a new tan with Dublin influencer Terrie McEvoy.

The Dublin star saw profits soar this year and her business continued to expand, to the point where she built a brand new SOSU HQ, and showed off her stunning new home.

This year Suzanne also appeared on the Late Late Show for the first time, and landed a brand new RTE fashion series with Eileen the Style Queen.

11. Pippa O’Connor

It has been another incredibly successful year for top model turned businesswoman Pippa O’Connor.

In 2019 she and husband Brian Ormond debuted their first reality TV series ‘Following Pippa’, which racked up over 102k views in the first 24 hours.

The mum-of-two also released her second book called ‘The Pippa Guide: Live Your Best Life’, putting her on the best-sellers list once again.

This year Pippa also opened her first pop-up store in Kildare Village for her denim fashion range POCO by Pippa, and she extended the line to skirts, shirts and tops.

12. Barry Keoghan



He was tipped as one of the next big stars of 2019 and Dublin actor Barry Keoghan hasn’t failed to disappoint this year.

The highly-acclaimed actor made his teenage dreams come true when he officially joined the Marvel Universe.

The former Love/Hate star has already worked with the likes of Colin Farrel and Nicole Kidman, but this year landed a coveted role in the next Marvel movie The Eternals.

The most amazing part of his story is that the 26-year-old had tweeted director Spike Lee back in 2013, asking him to please cast him in a movie.

13. Aisling Bea



2019 has been a monumental year for Irish actress, writer and comedian Aisling Bea.

You may have spotted her in Amy Huberman’s show Finding Joy last year, but the star really hit the big time when she was cast alongside Paul Rudd in the Netflix series Living With Yourself.

The actress is definitely hot on the Hollywood scene going into 2020, and we are expecting to see a lot more from the Kildare-born star.

14. Niall Horan



Mullingar man Niall Horan continues to prove his popularity since the One Direction split.

The musician once again topped the charts this year, with his latest single Nice To Meet Ya.

As well as touring around the world this year, Niall made an epic appearance on Jimmy Fallon which went viral, and performed on Saturday Night Live just weeks later.

This lad ain’t going anywhere just yet.

15. Nadine Coyle



Shooting up our list to number 14 this year is Nadine Coyle.

Not only for THAT viral video where her pronunciation of ‘flour’ will never be properly understood, but because she killed it on I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here!

The Girls Aloud singer was a firm favourite on the show, and definitely got a whole new fan base from appearing on the ITV series.

16. Vogue Williams



It has been another incredible year for Vogue Williams, who moved into the beauty industry and launched her first ever tan Bare By Vogue.

The mum-of-one saw huge success with the beauty product both in Ireland and the UK, with rave reviews still coming in.

The wife of Spencer Matthews also had her E4 series with her husband renewed, this time called Spencer, Vogue and Wedding Two.

We’re expecting more fabulous beauty products from Vogue in 2020 and a whole lot more fun from her reality TV show.

17. Jennifer Zamparelli



Next up is Jennifer Zamparelli, who is definitely the woman of the moment in RTE.

Not only did she start her new role as co-host of Dancing With The Stars in 2019, she also landed her first primetime slot on 2FM.

Jen took over from The Nicky Byrne Show to host her own daytime radio show, and latest JNLR figures prove that she was been a hit.

She has graced magazine covers this year, killed it on the telly and kickstarted a brand new radio show – she’s some woman for one woman.

18. Lucy Kennedy

Living With Lucy was definitely one of the most-watched TV shows on Virgin this year, so it’s no surprise that Lucy Kennedy has shot up our list.

In 2019 Lucy lived with stars like Barry Keoghan, Grainne Seoige and Nadine Coyle and had us all in stitches as she tried to adapt to their lifestyles from LA to South Africa.

The Dublin star also co-hosts the breakfast show on Radio Nova with Colm Hayes.

19. Doireann Garrihy



Another woman killing it right now is Doireann Garrihy.

The social media star has transformed into a fully-fledged broadcaster thanks to her new role as co-host of 2FM’s Breakfast Show this year.

On top of the new slot Doireann also brought back her much-loved series The Doireann Project this year and she was put forward for a brand new Saturday night show on RTE coming in 2020.

This year also saw Doireann and her father Eugene travel to Rwanda with Irish charity Bothar, to highlight the work the charity does for the community.

20. James Kavanagh



He kicked off the year by hosting The Gossies 2019 in the most lavish way, and once again had another stellar year in the spotlight.

This year James and his partner William Murray released their first Currabinny cookbook and revealed plans to open their debut cafe.

Keeping in line with his love for food James completely the highly-acclaimed Ballymaloe Cookery School course and starred on Virgin Media’s The Restaurant.

This year also saw James team up with RTE legend Anne Doyle for a brand new travel series, which we are hoping to see on our screens in 2020.

21. James Patrice



Next up is social media star and TV presenter James Patrice.

This year James returned to his infamous roles as behind-the-scenes presenter for Dancing With The Stars and of course the digital presenter for the Rose of Tralee.

Not only did James continue to work on The Today Show and his two primetime RTE shows, he also found time to return to the Olympia Panto for their version of Cinderella.

22. Laura Whitmore



2019 ended with some amazing news for Laura Whitmore.

While the Bray native already has her own radio show on BBC Radio 5, she landed the role as the new host of Love Island in December.

The former MTV presenter will be joining her comedian boyfriend Iain Stirling in South Africa for the first winter season of the show.

This year also saw Laura launch her first podcast series.

23. Blindboy Boatclub



He already has one of the most listened-to podcasts in the country and 2019 saw even more success for Rubberbandits star Blindboy.

The Limerick star released his second book this year Boulevard Wren and Other Stories and gigged all over the world.

He also hit the headlines when his BBC series Blindboy Undestroys The World caught out several reality stars and influencers when he asked them to advertise a drink filled with poison to their followers.

24. Erin McGregor



2019 was a huge year for TV star Erin McGregor.

The Dancing With The Stars alumni bought her dream home this year, and revealed the stunning details in an exclusive shoot in the Sunday Independent’s Life magazine.

This year the Dublin star also launched her first fashion collaboration – with Irish site Crave Closet.

As well as appearing on several TV shows this year as a panelist for shows like Cutting Edge and The Six O’Clock Show, Erin also landed another role in the Olympia Theatre Christmas Panto.

25. Louise Cooney



2019 was definitely a huge year for Louise Cooney.

The Limerick blogger graced her first magazine cover, landed huge commercial deals and moved to New York – all in the space of 12 months.

The leggy-blonde has cultivated a huge following on social media, now boasting over 184k followers on Instagram alone, and she just shot an episode for RTE’s Nationwide in her hometown.

26. Paddy Smyth



Social media star and disability activist Paddy Smyth has shot up our list to the number 23 spot this year – thanks to winning The Circle.

The former First Dates star had fallen in love with the series in 2018 and dreamed of making it onto the season this year, only to win the whole show in 2019.

Since winning the series Paddy has been working on projects both in Ireland and the UK and he appeared on the Late Late Show for the first time.

27. Roz Purcell



Roz Purcell has become one of the stand-out stars of social media in 2019 – thanks to her extremely honest posts about her body online.

This year the former model shared dozens of real photos of her tummy, cellulite and more, in order to help women to love their bodies – flaws and all.

During the year the food author also launched her very first podcast Bite Back – in which she very bravely opened up about her eating disorder and issues with her body.

28. Shane Lowry



2019 was an incredible year for Irish golfer Shane Lowry.

The Clara native claimed his first major title at Royal Portrush this year.

He was then awarded Sportsperson of the Year at the RTÉ Sport Awards earlier in December.

The broadcaster later aired a full documentary about the sports star and his journey to the top.

29. Chris O’Dowd



Speaking of winners, Chris O’Dowd won his first Emmy for acting in 2019.

The dad-of-two ended 2019 on a great note when he received an Emmy for an Outstanding Performance in US television show State of the Union.

This year also saw the Boyle native receive a special honour at the annual Oscar Wilde Awards – hosted by JJ Abrams in his Bad Robot offices during Oscars week.

30. Graham Norton



Next up is not only one of our biggest stars in 2019, but one of the biggest TV hosts of the decade.

The Graham Norton Show has been going strong for 12 years now, and the super host is going nowhere.

As usual he brought on some incredible A-list guests this year, and of course is still promoting his successful gin range.

31. Ryan Tubridy



Speaking of super hosts, we have to mention the one and only Ryan Tubridy.

Not only does he bring us the Late Late Show every week, but this year he had us all in bits thanks to a very emotional Late Late Toy Show.

The presenter also continues to host his morning radio show on RTE Radio 1.

32. Andrew Scott



Unless you have been living under a rock you will have seen Fleabag, and in particular Season 2 of Fleabag.

Well our very own Andrew Scott starred in the series this year, with the season winning four awards at the Emmys.

After former President Barrack Obama cited the season as one of his favourite things that he watched this year, we feel like Andrew may be getting some big calls going into 2020.

33. Hozier



This year Hozier went back on the road for his Wasteland Baby! Tour and it was a huge success.

The Wicklow crooner had taken a break from performing but came back with a bang this year, including a gig in Dublin’s 3Arena in December.

As always Hozier’s words and melodies became a huge hit with fans all over the world and he topped the charts with his new record to no one’s surprise.

34. Una Healy



It has been a year of ups and downs for Una Healy, but thankfully she ended the year with a high.

After splitting from her husband Ben Foden last year, 2019 saw her find love with former Limerick hurler David Breen.

The singer also landed her own radio show on the UK’s first ever Country Radio music station.

35. Rosanna Davison



2019 has been a truly magical year for Rosanna Davison, as it’s the year she welcomed her first child.

The former Miss World was praised for opening up about her struggles to conceive with husband Wes Quirke, and documented their entire surrogate journey online.

The new-mum has been sharing the most adorable updates on baby Sophia, although don’t expect to see her little face anytime soon, as the doting parents have decided to keep her out of the public eye.

36. Mairead Ronan



It has been an incredible year for Mairead Ronan.

First she started the year being crowned winner of RTE’s Dancing With The Stars but then she went on to land her very own radio slot on Today FM.

Pair that with the success of her hair brush company FARO and you can see that Mairead truly is a winner in all aspects of her life.

37. Holly Carpenter



It’s been another great year for model turned businesswoman Holly Carpenter.

The former Miss Ireland kicked off the year on Dancing With The Stars, and although she didn’t make it to the final she dazzled us all with her stunning outfits throughout.

The Dublin star also expanded her Love Lift range this year, and worked with several huge beauty brands throughout the year.

38. Johnny Ward



He may not have won Dancing With The Stars in 2019 but he definitely won the hearts of the nation.

Not only did the incredible dancer make it to the finals of DWTS, he did so just days after his father sadly passed away.

The actor also made his highly-anticipated return to Fair City before the end of the year.

39. Julian Benson



Sticking with the Dancing With The Stars crew, 2019 has been a monumental year for judge Julian Benson.

This year saw the glitzy dance guru raise serious funds for the Julian Bension Foundation, with all money raised going to help patients with Cystic Fybrosis in Ireland.

Julian held his second annual ball before the end of 2019 and raised huge money for the extraordinary charity.

40. Stephen Byrne



It’s been another great year for 2FM presenter Stephen Byrne, who’s show is going from strength to strength.

Not only was he back to host live coverage from the Oscars red carpet this year, he interviewed some huge A-listers including Angelina Jolie, Armie Hammer and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The TV presenter has been teasing a new project so we’re expecting big things in 2020.

41. Picture This



Irish band Picture This continue to go from strength to strength both in Ireland and abroad.

The band ended the year as the headline act for the 2FM Xmas Ball, and played Malahide Castle and played three sold-out nights in Dublin’s 3Arena back in March.

The boys are continuing to gig all around the world, with an even bigger presence expected in 2020.

42. Pamela Laird



Irish beauty entrepreneur Pamela Laird had an incredible year, all thanks to landing a spot on BBC’s The Apprentice.

The 30-year-old already owns beauty brand Moxi and although she didn’t win the series, has spoken of plans to dominate the beauty industry.

With a raised profile and killer ambition we think she will reach her goals in 2020.

43. Terrie McEvoy



Top Irish influencer Terrie McEvoy had a huge year.

Not only did she marry her long time love David Fitzpatrick in a stunning Portugal wedding, but she also moved back home from Australia for good.

In between all the madness the Dublin star managed to launch her very own tan Bahama Body alongside Suzanne Jackson through her beauty brand SOSU by SJ, and fans are loving the product.

44. Lisa Jordan



Beauty guru Lisa Jordan has had another strong year.

The mum-of-two is still one of Ireland’s most popular influencers, and this year she expanded her Luna by Lisa beauty company.

The Cork star added new products like mascara and eyeliner to her range, and we are expecting even more product drops in 2020.

45. Grace Mongey



Next up is Grace Mongey aka Faces by Grace, who is still one of Ireland’s top influencers.

The mum-of-two has had another great year, after welcoming her second child Hayden last spring.

Hayden has now joined her daughter Sienna on her social media posts and we cannot get enough of her sweet little family.

The Dublin star has also teamed up with some huge brands this year, including Elizabeth Arden and Tesco.

46. Aoife Walsh



2019 was a massive year for Aoife Walsh as the former Miss Ireland got engaged just before the end of 2018.

The Tipperary star has spent the year planning her lavish wedding and killed it in the style stakes when she joined some of Ireland’s top influencers at Coachella this year.

With her wedding taking place in 2020 we are expecting seriously gorgeous photos.

47. Glenda Gilson



Next up is TV presenter Glenda Gilson, who welcomed her son Bobby in just before the end of 2018.

The new mum spent much of 2019 with her new darling son, and on return to work landed a new role on Ireland AM after Xpose was axed.

Glenda ended 2019 on a high after being cast in the new season of Dancing With The Stars – and we cannot wait to see her do her thing on the dance floor.

48. Anna Daly



Ireland’s answer to Holly Willoughby, Anna Daly is next on our list.

The much-loved TV presenter continues to warm up our homes in the mornings on Ireland AM and gives us fashion envy with her stunning outfits every day.

49. Brian Dowling



Speaking of Dancing With The Stars – Brian Dowling was also announced as a new castmate for the 2020 series.

The much-loved TV star has been asked to join the show year after year, and finally said yes this time because he said it “felt right”.

Brian currently splits his time between Dublin and LA, and has the most hilarious Instagram if you don’t follow him already.

50. Amy Huberman



Next up is actress, author and designer Amy Huberman (is there anything she can’t do?).

Amy ended 2019 on a high with the news that her TV series Finding Joy has been renewed for a second season.

All year the mum-of-two has kept us in stitches with her hilarious Instagram and Twitter posts, so we can’t wait to see what the new series has in store.

51. John Kavanagh



It has been a very hectic year for top MMA coach John Kavanagh.

The older brother of James Kavanagh, and of course the infamous coach of Conor McGregor launched his brand new SBG HQ this year.

John gave a touching speech at the unveiling with Conor McGregor in attendance, telling crowds how he started his first gym in a shed.

His story is a perfect example of why you should never give up and strive to achieve your dreams no matter what.

52. Louis Walsh



2019 was the year Louis Walsh both rejoined and left the X Factor.

There is always drama when the music manager is around, and this year was no different.

Louis joined the judging panel for X Factor: Celebrity but left the panel for X Factor: The Band.

53. Baz Ashmawy



This year Baz Ashmawy debuted his new RTE show Wingman and earned rave reviews immediately.

The 50 Ways To Kill Your Mammy star has continued to prove that he knows good television, after introducing the new format this year.

On top of that Baz is behind a new DIY show called DIY SOS Ireland – The Big Build will follow Baz and his team of experts as they renovate the homes of deserving families.

54. Marissa Carter



It’s been another crazy year for Marissa Carter, who saw her new beauty company Carter Beauty by Marissa Carter turn 1.

This year alone the mum-of-two has had her products on Kourtney Kardashian and Ariana Grande, plus the brand just landed in top US supermarket chain Walmart.

55. Triona McCarthy



Beauty guru, fashionista and TV personality Triona McCarthy is next on our list.

It’s been another glamorous year for the former Operation Transformation star.

As well as continuing her Ireland AM segments this year, Triona jetted to New York Fashion week, and worked with huge brands this year including Unislim and Boots.

56. Dermot Bannon



Next up is Dermot Bannon, who let’s be honest, has become on of Ireland’s favourite stars thanks to his show Room To Improve.

Every time the series airs on RTE it trends on Twitter, with people all around the country discussing the episodes day in and day out.

This year saw a big role reversal for the architect as he let the cameras in as he worked in his own home.

57. Angela Scanlon



2019 was another stellar year for presenter Angela Scanlon, who has carved out an amazing career for herself on the BBC.

The year ended on a high with rumours that the Dublin star has landed her very own Saturday night chat show on RTE.

She is said to have beat the likes of Jennifer Zamparelli and Kathryn Thomas, who all auditioned for the new series.

58. Thalia Heffernan



Next up is top model Thalia Heffernan who had another incredibly successful year.

2019 saw Thalia launch her first ever clothing range with top fashion brand Diesel.

The Dublin star continued to model worldwide this year, and moved to her first home with long time love Ryan McShane, whom she met while starring on Dancing With The Stars in 2018.

59. Aoibhin Garrihy



2019 will always be a very special year for Aoibhin Garrihy, as she welcomed her second daughter Líobhan.

The mum-of-two has also seen her career go from strength-to-strength thanks to the success of her Beo wellness workshops which toured the entire country this year.

60. Ailbhe Garrihy



Where there is one Garrihy sister, there is always another not too far behind, and this year was also an incredible year for Ailbhe Garrihy.

The newlywed tied the knot in October, and her bridesmaids dresses went viral when she was praised for choosing comfortable yet stylish options for her bridal party.

61. Lisa McGowan



It’s been another strong year for Lisa McGowan aka Lisa’s Lust List.

The Offaly influencer has seen her online following continue to grow majorly, and has landed multiple lucrative deals in 2019.

This year, in particular, Lisa was praised for sharing her very personal journey of getting a hysterectomy on her social media channels.

62. Michelle Regazolli



Next up is celebrity makeup artist Michelle Regazolli who had an incredible year thanks to the build of her new house.

Known as MRS Makeup on social media, the mum-of-two has been showing her followers inside her stunning home in Meath all year round.

The two-time Gossies winner for Celebrity Makeup Artist of the Year now boasts over 115k followers on her Instagram page alone.

63. Kathryn Thomas



2019 was a hugely important year for Kathryn Thomas, as she wed her longtime love Padraig McLoughlin in August.

The RTE hit headlines with her stunning wedding dress designed by Umit Kutluck, admitting she had “never felt more beautiful”.

The pair married in Kilkea Castle in front of 200 guests, including their daughter Ellie.

64. Jenny Dixon



Speaking of weddings, another star to grace the front pages with her nuptials was actress Jenny Dixon.

The former Fair City star wed Limerick TF Tom Neville in a stunning ceremony with a reception in the plush Powerscourt Hotel.

The who’s who of Dublin’s social scene was in attendance, with even Taoiseach Leo Varadkar there as a special guest.

After saying ‘I do’ Jenny landed a lead role in this year’s Cheerios Panto, as the Fairy God Mother in Cinderella.

65. Erika Fox



It’s been another amazing year for top Kerry blogger Erika Fox (aka Retro Flame).

The New-York based star continues to see her career go from strength to strength thanks to her massive following on YouTube and Instagram.

Erika worked with some huge brands again this year including Rimmel, and she appeared on the Late Late Show for the first time in January.

66. Lauren Arthurs



Next up is another top Irish blogger – Lauren Arthurs.

The Cork star has had a pretty hectic year after moving to Amsterdam and back and getting engaged to her longtime love back in August.

The fashionista is in the middle of planning her dream wedding, and we cannot wait to see the lavish ceremony come to life.

67. Lucy Fitz



It’s been a year of ups and downs for Limerick influencer Lucy Fitz.

At the age of 18 she broke all records by launching her very own palette with makeup giant Inglot – which completely sold out. She also kicked off the year by winning Best Social Media star at the Gossies 2019.

She went viral when she posted a video of herself opening up her leaving cert results in tears, and faced backlash for her comments about trying to find a job.

Now the beauty guru has started a brand new slate in London, and we can’t wait to see what she is up to next.

68. Keilidh Cashell



This has been a huge year for makeup guru Keilidh Cashell.

After launching her first palette with SOSU by SJ in 2018, Keilidh has been focusing on her own brand in 2019.

In December the Business Post reported that she had secured a €50,000 funding to “expand her business model”, so we are expecting huge things in 2020 from this lady.

69. Yewande Biala



She didn’t make it to the Love Island finals like fellow list companions Greg O’Shea and Maura Higgins but Yewande Biala definitely made her stamp on the show this year.

The scientist had viewers at home screaming at their TVs during her debacle with Danny.

But the Dublin star ended the year on a high with the news that she has joined the new season of Dancing With The Stars.

70. Niamh Cullen



2019 has been a really strong year for fitness and fashion influencer Niamh Cullen.

The blonde has worked with some major brands this year, including launching her own collaboration with fashion site Nasty Gal.

71. Ellie Kelly



Next up is top beauty guru Ellie Kelly, who has seen her following grow even more in 2019.

The Dublin star already has her own collection with BPerfect Cosmetics and has worked with some huge brands this year.

Ellie currently boasts of 231k followers on her Instagram page alone.

72. Rob Kenny



One of Ireland’s leading male influencers, fashionista Rob Kenny is next on our list.

The stylist and TV presenter landed a new slot on RTE’s The Today Show this year and has a weekly slot on FM104.

The PR guru continues to work in PR representing some of the country’s biggest brands.

73. Aideen Murphy



Another fabulous influencer making our list this year is Aideen Murphy aka Aideen Kate.

The Dublin star has created some insane looks on her Instagram feed this year, with all of her videos being a must-watch.

She has also worked with some huge brands this year including the likes of Urban Decay.

74. Alan Hughes



Next up is top TV host and Panto King Alan Hughes.

From waking us up in the mornings with Ireland AM, to having us laughing and dancing at his annual panto, 2019 has been another incredible year for the Virgin Media star.

75. Daithi O’Se



Speaking of top TV hosts, Daithi O’Se has killed it again this year.

As well as being on our screens five days a week on RTE’s Today show, Daithi was also back to host the Rose of Tralee this year.

And who can forget the moment he walked around stage in those huge sparkly boots?

76. Maura Derrane



Speaking of Daithi O’Se, we have to mention his partner in crime Maura Derrane.

The mum-of-one has had another great year on RTE, co-hosting the Today Show alongside Daithi.

The TV presenter has also grown a following of over 27k on Instagram, thanks to her fashion posts.

77. Erica Cody



R&B singer Erica Cody had a seriously good 2019.

The Dublin star released her EP Leoness this year, with critics loving the debut.

This year, Erica has been back in the studio and gigging around the country while her songs continued to chart.

78. Nicola Coughlan



Derry Girls actress Nicola Coughlan is without a doubt the breakout star of the show.

This year the Dublin star grew her social media following thanks to her open and honest discourse on modern society, and she is just gas to follow.

One of the highlights this year was when she stood up to a tabloid that slammed her outfit at the BAFTAs.

79. Jenny Greene



Speaking of public support, Jenny Greene had one of the best comebacks of 2019.

In a matter of weeks Jenny had left 2FM after being offered a late night show, but was then given her own primetime show in the evenings.

After the news hit that she had left station, fans all over the country took to social media to try and get her back on the airwaves.

The DJ also had another incredible year playing with the RTE Orchestra around the country.

80. Fionnuala Jay



A new entry to our list this year is the hilarious Fionnuala Jay.

Love Island just wouldn’t have been the same this year if it wasn’t for Fionnuala’s hilarious post-analysis on her Instagram stories.

With over 37k followers on her Instagram page now, Fionnuala has since landed a weekly TV slot on Ireland AM and even co-hosted an official Love Island finale party.

With the winter season just around the corner, we can’t wait to see what she has to say next.

81. Lisa Cannon



It’s been another great year for TV host Lisa Cannon.

The former Xpose star said an emotional goodbye to the entertainment series this year, but has been busy with her own show on Virgin Media.

The presenter is back with her weekly TV show Box Office where she interviews some of the biggest A-listers in Hollywood and jets to red carpets for movie premieres.

82. Anna Geary



2019 has been a huge year for Anna Geary.

The DWTS alumni got married to her long-time love in October, and shared the stunning nuptials on her social media.

The GAA star also left Cork’s Red FM to start a new Saturday show on Today FM alongside Declan Pierce.

82. Aimee Connolly



Top makeup artist turned businesswoman Aimee Connolly had an amazing 2019.

With over 106k followers on Instagram and her business Sculpted by Aimee booming, things are going from strength to strength.

This year alone Aimee launched a new foundation and her Sculpted Lip Duos.

83. Clementine MacNiece



Stylist to the stars Clementine MacNiece had another incredible year.

Boasting over 43k followers on her Instagram, the fashionista has continued to grow her social media presence by showcasing the perfect looks for each fashion season.

Clem has also worked with some of Ireland’s top stars over the last 12 months, including styling Jennifer Zamparelli and the entire Dancing With The Stars team.

84. Mark Rogers



Makeup guru Mark Rogers is next on our list.

The Dublin star is the unofficial makeup King of Ireland and has had another incredible year as the Head of Marketing for Benefit Cosmetics.

Mark also continued to work with Bellamianta Tan, where he interviewed fellow brand ambassador Maura Derrane after she left the Love Island villa.

85. Keith Walsh



Next up is 2FM star Keith Walsh.

Although Breakfast Republic came to an end in 2019, Keith landed his own weekend show on the station.

He also received huge praise for his very honest IGTV about mental health, where he admitted to struggling and seeking help in therapy.

86. Grainne Seoige



2019 ended on a huge high for Grainne Seoige.

The former RTE star wed her longtime love Leon Jordaan in a stunning ceremony at Cliff at Lyons in December.

This year also marked Grainne’s TV comeback, the Galway star made headlines when she opened up about being deemed an “ice queen” by the public, while starring in Living With Lucy.

87. Boyzone



2019 was the year Boyzone ended their reunion tour.

Ronan, Shane, Keith and Mikey gigged around the world once more with their Thank You & Goodnight tour.

After 25 years the band said they went out on “a real high”.

88. The Kehoe Sisters



This year was a hugely successful year for Claudine, Ashley and Emma Kehoe.

As well as signing on for individual commercial deals, the girls came together for their first ever fashion range.

The Kehoe Collection launched on Dresses.ie just before the end of the year.

89. Jodie Wood



2019 was a huge year for top Irish influencer Jodie Wood.

The mum-of-one launched her debut fashion range with OnTrend.eu, and so many people logged on to buy her styles that the website actually crashed.

The lifestyle blogger now has 46k followers on Instagram and counting.

90. Blathnaid Treacy



Next up is TV presenter Blathnaid Treacy who worked on both Xpose and RTE’s Can’t Stop Dancing in 2019.

This year Blathnaid also wed her longtime love Charlie Mooney in an intimate ceremony in Wicklow back in June.

She was also announced as the new entertainment reporter for RTE’s Today Show this year.

91. White Moose Cafe



Love them or hate them, the White Moose Cafe’s social media presence continued to soar in 2019.

Although Paul Stenson and Jason Kidd are now more focused on their own individual social media pages, we still can’t get enough of the mischief these two cause on their joint page.

92. Bonnie Ryan



Next up is celebrity makeup artist Bonnie Ryan.

As well as moving into her stunning new home this year, 2019 was also the year she got engaged.

The daughter of legendary radio host Gerry Ryan announced the news on her Instagram just before Christmas.

93. Lynn Kelly



Top model Lynn Kelly is next on our list.

The Dublin star once again landed major campaigns this year and strut her stuff on the catwalk.

This year has seen the brunette work with huge brands, including fashion campaigns with Primark.

94.Jen Morris



Next up is top makeup guru Jen Morris (formerly known as Too Dolly Makeup).

The Tipperary star boasts over 31k followers on her Instagram and has spent another year creating quality makeup videos.

Jen also worked with some huge beauty brands this year, including St Tropez and Blank Canvas Cosmetics.

95. Rosalind Lipsett



Model and actress Rosalind Lipsett is next on our list.

The mum-of-one has been gracing our TV screens with her modeling work on Ireland AM throughout the year.

The glamorous Dublin star also continues to grow her social media following, with over 20k followers on her Instagram page.

96. Kelly Horrigan



Another top model to make our list this year is the stunning Kelly Horrigan.

The Dublin beauty has pretty much been on every big Irish catwalk this year.

The brunette also landed campaigns with the likes of beauty brands Poppi & Pearl and Moxi.

97. Orla McConnon



Beauty blogger Orla McConnon has expanded her content in 2019.

The lifestyle influencer has been showing us the best beauty buys and fashion bargains this year, and then launched her own podcast before the year was out.

The episodes have already been receiving rave reviews, with guests like fellow #Goss100 Fionnuala Jay and Paddy Smyth.

98. January Winters



Top model and DJ January Winters is next on our list.

The red-head has worked with some major brands this year, including JD Sports and Schweppes.

January also hosts her own show on RTE Pulse.

99. Shauna Lindsay



Next up is top Limerick model Shauna Lindsay.

The brunette has cultivated a huge following on social media, with her Instagram growing to 67k by the end of 2019.

As well as showing off her fitness routine and beauty tips, Shauna has worked with some major brands this year including Batiste and P20.

100. Holly Shortall & Conor Behan



Last, but certainly not least, we are giving a special mention this year to Holly and Conor, who were behind one of the year’s top podcasts Popsessed.

Although with the end of Xpose came the end of the podcast, it was definitely one of the most talked-about podcasts this year.

Conor remains on 2FM if you are missing the sound of his voice, while Holly is still killing Twitter and is set to move to Manchester in 2020.