The sixth celebrity to be eliminated from Dancing With The Stars is…

Mary Kennedy was eliminated from Dancing With The Stars tonight, alongside her pro partner John Nolan.

Mary performed a lively cha-cha-cha this week to ‘Young Hearts Run Free’ by Candi Station, and had scored 18 points from the judges.

After her elimination, Mary said: “It was a wonderful opportunity, I’ve learnt so much. I’ve been out of of my comfort zone. It was a great challenge.”

“I really do hope that people of my age watching it would say ‘yeah I could do that or I’ll try something different or something new.'”

