The sixth celebrity to be eliminated from Dancing With The Stars is…

Mary Kennedy was eliminated from Dancing With The Stars tonight, alongside her pro partner John Nolan.
Mary performed a lively cha-cha-cha this week to ‘Young Hearts Run Free’ by Candi Station, and had scored 18 points from the judges.
After her elimination, Mary said: “It was a wonderful opportunity, I’ve learnt so much. I’ve been out of of my comfort zone. It was a great challenge.”
“I really do hope that people of my age watching it would say ‘yeah I could do that or I’ll try something different or something new.'”
Check out the full leaderboard below:
- Ryan Andrews & Giulia Dotta – 27
- Mary Kennedy & John Nolan
- Gráinne Gallanagh & Kai Widdrington – 25
- Fr. Ray Kelly & Kylee Vincent – 13
- Aidan Fogarty & Emily Barker – 23
- Lottie Ryan & Pasquale La Rocca – 29