Home Irish Showbiz The sixth celebrity to be eliminated from Dancing With The Stars is…

The sixth celebrity to be eliminated from Dancing With The Stars is…

They were voted off the show tonight

By
Kendra Becker | Editor
-
SHARE

Mary Kennedy was eliminated from Dancing With The Stars tonight, alongside her pro partner John Nolan.

Mary performed a lively cha-cha-cha this week to ‘Young Hearts Run Free’ by Candi Station, and had scored 18 points from the judges.

After her elimination, Mary said: “It was a wonderful opportunity, I’ve learnt so much. I’ve been out of of my comfort zone. It was a great challenge.”

Nationwide Presenter Mary Kennedy and Pro Dancer John Nolan pictured after they were voted out during the live show of Dancing with the stars.
Photo Credit: Kyran O’Brien Photography/kobpix
No Fee for use during the Production Run.
Fee applies after Series run Finishes.

“I really do hope that people of my age watching it would say ‘yeah I could do that or I’ll try something different or something new.'”

Check out the full leaderboard below:

  • Ryan Andrews & Giulia Dotta –  27
  • Mary Kennedy & John Nolan
  • Gráinne Gallanagh & Kai Widdrington – 25
  • Fr. Ray Kelly & Kylee Vincent – 13
  • Aidan Fogarty & Emily Barker – 23
  • Lottie Ryan & Pasquale La Rocca – 29

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR