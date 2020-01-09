This week’s Late Late Show guest line up is HERE

This week, The Late Late Show will pay homage to some of the most talented names in Irish music and acting.

Joining Ryan Tubridy on the couch is legendary Irish actress Brenda Fricker.

The Oscar winning Hollywood star has worked in film for over sixty years, and will open up about her experiences.

Setting the sound track, Irish band Kodaline will be in studio to perform their new single, Wherever You Are.

Michelin-starred chef Richard Corrigan will also be in the studio to discuss his expanding restaurant business.

Prepare the tissues, as surrogate mum Becky Loftus Dore discusses her experience helping her two friends who had struggled to conceive to become parents.

Providing some scientific entertainment, some students will be in from The BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition as they showcase their finest projects.

This show will also be remembering the beloved broadcaster Larry Gogan.

The RTÉ legend died in Dublin aged 85 on January 7th of 2020.