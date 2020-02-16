This week saw the show's first dance off

The latest celebrity to be eliminated from Dancing With The Stars is…

Tonight, Dancing With The Stars saw it’s first dance off.

With Brian Dowling’s Tango and Sinead O’Carroll’s Samba failing to impress the judges and the audience, they ended up in the bottom two.

Brian danced once again to Prince’s Dove’s Cry, meanwhile Sinead danced to La Isla Bonita by Hr. Troels.

Julien Benson voted to keep Sinead, Brian Redmond also voted to keep the pair meaning they’re through to next weeks show.

Meaning Brian Dowling’s time on the show has come to an end.

He made history on the programme last week by becoming one of the first to dance in a same sex couple along side Kai Wriddington.

Tonight’s full scoreboard:

Grainne Gallanagh – 25

Aidan Fogarty – 23

Mary Kennedy – 16

Brian Dowling – 15

Ryan Andrews – 27

Fr. Ray Kelly – 15

Sinead O’Carroll – 24

Lottie Ryan – 28

Dancing With The Stars returns next Sunday at 6.30 pm on RTE One.