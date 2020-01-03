The Late Late Show will air a special tribute to Marian Finucane tonight

The Late Late Show will air a special tribute to Marian Finucane...

The Late Late Show is set to air a very special tribute to Marian Finucane during tonight’s scheduled programme.

Dermot Bannon, Nathan Carter and Mary McAleese are still set to appear on the show.

Taking to Instagram, the programme announced the special tribute which will feature interviews with Marian’s colleagues and friends.

“Due to the sudden passing of Marian Finucane tonight’s Late Late will now feature a segment remembering and paying tribute to Marian and her contribution to Irish broadcasting and Irish society, with interviews with a number of her contemporaries and friends.”

It was announced yesterday evening that the broadcaster suddenly passed away at her home in Kildare.

Since then, tributes have poured in from Irish journalists and broadcasters, including Joe Duffy.

The 69-year-old began working in RTÉ in 1976 as a continuity announcer when she was 26.

Since then she began presenting RTÉ Radio One’s famed radio show Liveline, which is now hosted by Joe Duffy.

In 1999 she took over the 11 am weekend slot on Radio One to present The Marian Finucane Show when the late Gay Byrne retired from the station.

She continued to present the show up until she took annual leave from the station just before Christmas.

The first Late Late Show of 2020 airs tonight on RTÉ One at 9.35 pm.