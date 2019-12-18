The Late Late Show reveal tribute to the late Brendan Grace ahead of this week’s show

The Late Late Show reveal tribute to the late Brendan Grace ahead...

The Late Late Show has announced that this Friday, the episode will be dedicated to the late Brendan Grace.

From Moondance to Father Ted, the comedian and performer is a beloved household name across Ireland and abroad.

Posting to Instagram, The Late Late Show shared a clip of Brendan during an interview with host Ryan Tubridy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Late Late Show (@latelaterte) on Dec 18, 2019 at 6:08am PST



“Brendan Grace – A Late Late Show Tribute,” reads the caption.

“This Friday night Ryan looks back on the life & times of the late great comedian Brendan Grace with clips from over the years…”

The comedian passed away in July of this year after being diagnosed with lung cancer.

He was aged 68 at the time of his passing.

Speaking on RTE Radio One Ryan said: “Next Friday it’s a Brendan Grace tribute – at least, a mix of Brendan’s great shows and contributions to the Late Late Show down through the years.”

Last week saw the Late Late Show honour The Pogues’ frontman Shane MacGowan.