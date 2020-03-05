The Late Late Show line-up for this week has been announced

Ireland’s new Eurovision entrant, Lesley Roy, will exclusively perform her song ‘Story of My Life’ on The Late Late Show on Friday night.

50 years after Dana’s win at the Eurovision in The Netherlands, Dubliner Lesley is hoping to restore Ireland’s glory days at the competition.

One man who knows all about those days, Charlie McGettigan, will also be in studio to chat with Ryan about emerging victorious at the competition, alongside Paul Harrington, with Rock ‘n’ Roll Kids back in 1994.

From Dublin’s Sheriff Street to Westeros, actor Liam Cunningham will also join Ryan to discuss his career to date and life after Game of Thrones.

Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott, the duo who enjoyed huge success as part of The Beautiful South back in the 1990s, will perform their upcoming single too, as well as a gorgeous selection of some of their best-known hits.

Barry Keoghan and Niamh Algar will be joining Ryan too, to chat about life on screen ahead of the release of their upcoming film, Calm With Horses.

Former star of Dublin football and head of the McCaffery GAA dynasty, Dr Noel McCaffrey, will also join Ryan, alongside some patients from Noel’s Dublin clinic, to discuss his ongoing mission to restore health for seriously ill patients through exercise.

As the spread of Coronavirus continues, The Late Late Show will also provide some helpful tips for concerned viewers at home.

Tune into The Late Late Show this Friday, March 6th, at 9.35pm on RTÉ One.