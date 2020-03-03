They were welcomed by Irish President Micheal D Higgins

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge sign Áras an Uachtaráin’s visitors book

Prince William, The Duke of Cambridge, and Kate Middleton, The Duchess of Cambridge, have arrived in Ireland to begin their three-day tour of the country.

The couple’s first stop was Áras an Uachtaráin, where they were greeted warmly by Irish President Micheal D Higgins and his wife Sabina.

The couples posed for photographs together in front of the waiting press.

The President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina have welcomed the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to Áras an Uachtaráin #RoyalVisitIreland @VirginMediaNews pic.twitter.com/3NGLBPirVQ — Zara King (@ZaraKing) March 3, 2020

Prince William and Kate then signed the Áras an Uachtaráin visitors book, a tradition overseen by the Irish presidency.

The couple wrote separate messages in the book rather than a joint statement.

Prince William took a moment to sign his name in the tome before Catherine took her seat to pen a message of her own.

The pair are both wearing green in homage to Ireland’s national colour for the visit.

Duchess Kate has opted for a chic high-necked green dress by Alessandra Rich and evergreen dress coat by Catherine Walker for the occasion, accessorised with a trendy black Prada bump headband.

Prince William is dressed in a dapper navy suit with a green tie that compliments Duchess Catherine’s dress coat.