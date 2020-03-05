The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge head West for the final day of their Irish visit

The royal couple will spend their final day in Galway

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge head West for the final day...

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are heading to the West of Ireland to embark on the third day of their royal visit to Ireland.

Prince William and Kate Middleton will venture to Galway today, where they will visit with a local GAA club and take in some of the city’s sights.

The couple will hear how Galway has been nominated as the European Capital of Culture.

They will enjoy performances by a number of arts groups, before venturing to a historic Irish pub.

The royals will then take in an open-air walk of the city’s bohemian quarter, and greet gathered fans and well-wishers.

Their final visit will be at Salthill Knocknacarra GAA club to witness to skills of the club members.

Since arriving in Dublin on Tuesday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have had a jam-packed trip of activities.

The royal couple visited Áras an Uachtaráin, Government Buildings, laid a wreath in the Garden of Remembrance and enjoyed a reception at the Guinness Storehouse on their first day.

Yesterday, they went to visit it Jigsaw HQ in Dublin’s Temple Bar, where they met with workers from Ireland’s national youth mental health service, as well as young people who use their services.

They also went to Kildare, where they made soup with Savannah House, a residential facility run by social justice charity Extern, which provides a safe space to support vulnerable young people and families.