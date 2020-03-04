The Duchess of Cambridge wears iconic Irish brand during farm visit in Co. Meath

We love keeping up with what she's wearing!

The Duchess of Cambridge wears iconic Irish brand during farm visit in...

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited a research farm in Co. Meath this afternoon, on the second day of their official trip to Ireland.

Prince William and Kate Middleton paid a visit to the Teagasc Animal Bioscience Research Centre in Dunsany, County Meath to hear about pioneering research to promote sustainable farming across Ireland.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were shown around by Paul Crosson and Edward O’Riordan, and the pair discussed environmental sustainability, biodiversity and the future for young farmers.

Marking her fourth outfit change since touching down in Dublin, Kate opted to wear a jacket by Irish brand Dubarry.

The Duchess wore the brand’s Friel Utility Jacket in the shade Olive, which you can purchase here for €349.

Underneath the jacket, Kate wore the ‘Bella’ blouse by Barbour, which retails at €115, a pair of black jeans from H&M.

Making sure she wore suitable attire for the farm, Kate wore her trusted Penelope Chilvers Conker Long Tassel Boots, which retail at €580.

The Duchess also wore a gold pair of Daniella Draper cupid hoops with baby shamrock charms, which retail at about €444.

In total, Kate’s country chic outfit cost approximately €1500.

Following their visit to Teagasc, the Duke and Duchess checked out the Howth Cliff Walk, where they were pictured walking arm-in-arm.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited Howth Cliff, a cliff walk with views out over the Irish Sea.

They were walking arm in arm 🥰🥰🥰 so cute! #royalvisitIreland 📸: Chris Jackson – Pool/Getty Images. pic.twitter.com/u24BIBIRfF — Isa (@isaguor) March 4, 2020

This evening, Prince William and Kate will attend a reception hosted by the Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney in Dublin, before travelling to Galway.