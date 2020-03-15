The Coronas open up about rebranding from ‘unfortunate band name’ amid coronavirus outbreak

"Someone mentioned that maybe we should do a co-headline tour with The Vaccines."

The Coronas open up about rebranding from ‘unfortunate band name’ amid coronavirus...

Top Irish band The Coronas have opened up about sharing part of their name with the current coronavirus outbreak.

The band, who are currently on tour in Dubai, have said that they are not considering rebranding due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Frontman Danny O’Reilly told NME: “Dubai are taking a lot of different precautions in the airport and even in our hotel.”

“It’s just got to a whole new level in Ireland. We’re thinking that they may do a full lockdown and there’s concern that we might not get home, but we’re aiming to get back on Monday.”

“No one really knows or can predict what’s happening. Everyone’s living day by day. It’s unfortunate for us that we have such an unfortunate band name.”

“That throws another weirdness into the mix. We’re the same as any other band,” he said.

“We’ve had concerns about what’s going on and we’re 99% sure we have to cancel our upcoming American tour.”

“We also might have to postpone our upcoming show at Shepherds Bush Empire in May. A lot of people have it worse than us.”

“We were chatting to some other bands out here in the same boat and I was like, ‘Yeah, but at least you’re not named after the virus’.”

Danny assured the mag that the band are not considering changing their band name due to the health crisis: “We haven’t even thought about it,” he said.

“We’ve been around for five albums and this is a new disease. It’s having a big affect on everything and it’s a hard one to judge.

Hey @corona beer! So what’s your plan? Asking for a friend 😬 — The Coronas (@TheCoronas) March 12, 2020

“If we were a brand new band I’d say, ‘Absolutely, of course’. We haven’t considered re-branding. Who knows what affect this will have?”

He joked: “Someone mentioned that maybe we should do a co-headline tour with The Vaccines.”