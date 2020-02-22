Suzanne Jackson shares heartbreaking post after losing beloved family pet

Suzanne Jackson has revealed that her beloved family dog Marley has passed away.

The popular influencer is a huge animal lover, and regularly shares photos and videos of her pets on social media.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Suzanne told fans that her family had to say goodbye to Marley, who had been ill for quite some time.

Suzanne wrote: “I got the call two hours ago about Marley turning weak & I knew it was going to be time to say goodbye. 💔”

“We had an amazing 11 years with her & she was such a loyal & loving dog! A huge part of our family.”

“In her final moments, we all surrounded her & told her to go and meet Alex & Bella, that she is loved. RIP Marley. Thank you for the memories & love 💕 #ripmarley.”

Marley’s picture went viral on social media back in December 2017, after she went missing with Suzanne’s rescue pup Bella.

The beauty blogger was on holiday in Lanzarote at the time, but jetted home early to look for them with her family.

After spreading awareness on social media, Marley was eventually found, but sadly Bella was found dead, leaving Suzanne and her husband Dylan heartbroken.

At the time, Suzanne shared a photo of Marley after she was found, and wrote: “We found Marley and we are so so happy, but my heart still aches.”

“We all all absolutely blown away by the support from people the last few days. The support has been something else. There are some amazing people in the world and we are so grateful to each and every one of you.

“Social media has it downsides, but in this case, it’s worked it’s magic for the positive. I am absolutely broken over my Bella.”

“I just can’t believe it. I am in bits. I feel like my right arm has been cut off. My heart hurts. May she rest in piece,” she added.