Suzanne Jackson, Brian Dowling and Andrew Maxwell among guests on The Late Late Show this week

On The Late Late Show this Friday night, there will be stars from the world of comedy, dance, music and sport.

Ahead of the summer Olympics, some of the Irish hopefuls who are on their way to Tokyo, including the first ever Irish athlete to qualify for taekwondo, will be on the couch with Ryan Tubridy.

Comedian Andrew Maxwell who became a household name following his recent stint on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here, will be in studio to discuss everything from Brexit, to reaching middle-age, and his time in the jungle.

Philippa and Helen Ryder share their unique love story on The Late Late Show this week. Forty years after they first met, the couple talk to Ryan about starting out as husband and wife, Philippa’s transition to female, and why they are still a happily committed couple.

Irish television history will be made this weekend, when Gossies 2020 presenter Brian Dowling and Kai Widdrington will be the first same sex contestant/pro-dancer duo to dance together on Dancing with the Stars. Both will join Ryan in studio tomorrow evening, where Brian will discuss his personal reasons behind pushing for the dance on the series.

Author of a recent book about home hacks and SHE-IY, Laura deBarra will be putting some of Ireland’s worst DIY-ers through their paces.Singer Michael English will be in studio to perform Ten Guitars, while The Lost Brothers will also be here, singing Fugitive Moon.

Octogenarian Instagram sensation Eileen Smith will join Ryan along with her Style Counsellors co-host, Suzanne Jackson, to discuss their newfound friendship which developed during filming for their current fashion series.