Pink and red is huge this season

Steal Her Style: Holly Carpenter sports our favourite new fashion trend

Holly Carpenter has shown off one of our favourite new fashion trends – and we are in LOVE!

The Dublin beauty posed up a storm in a red and pink look this week, and it’s bang on trend.

The Dancing With The Stars alumni stunned in this look, with her blazer from Zara and skirt from McElhinneys.

Here are some similar looks we love:

ASOS

This pink and red dress is perfect coming into Spring and it’s the perfect way to wear the trend.

You can get this right now on sale for just over €29 HERE.

Dresses.ie

If you’re looking for something light and flirty then this wrap dress from Dresses.ie is perfect for you.

This heart-print is perfect for date night.

Get it now for €28 HERE.

Aoife Ireland

Gossie award-winning designer Aoife McNamara has some amazing pink and red looks to choose from.

Suzanne Jackson recently wore this pink and red suit on the Late Late Show.

Grab the trousers HERE for €190.

Get the blazer right HERE for €270.

Boohoo

If you are on a budget then this woven striped dress is the one for you.

It’s flirty and summery and embodies the new trend very easily.

Grab this right now for just €10 right HERE.