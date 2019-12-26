St. Stephen’s Day stampede outside Brown Thomas sparks outrage

Shoppers queued since 5am to get early access to the sales

As usual, there was a massive crowd waiting outside Brown Thomas this morning for the store’s annual St. Stephen’s Day sale.

People had been waiting outside in the cold since 5am in order to get their hands on some bargains, and it looked pretty chaotic.

TheJournal.ie News Editor Daragh Brophy shared a video of the moment Brown Thomas opened their doors this morning, and a literal stampede flowed into the department store.

9am at Brown Thomas pic.twitter.com/T1lfPb8CmN — Daragh Brophy (@DaraghBroph) December 26, 2019

The scene has sparked outrage on Twitter, as many sympathised with those working in retail today.

People also argued that everyone should still be at home in their pyjamas on the 26th, and personally we couldn’t agree more…

What is this madness?! What on earth is discounted in Brown Thomas that people need this much?? https://t.co/pUoIssHLxi — Maïa Dunphy (@MaiaDunphy) December 26, 2019

I worked for Brown Thomas on this day a few years ago and it made me realise that some people are animals ! https://t.co/OVTGvcneLJ — kev bonnie (@KevinBonnie) December 26, 2019

this gives me shivers. bad shivers. not good ones. hope everyone working in Brown Thomas gets through today x https://t.co/BnZOLbZhWP — the @ is the a for aimee (@imeelyons) December 26, 2019

Responding to anyone who queued outside Brown Thomas before 9AM this morning pic.twitter.com/zFPwvgKGaD — Dean Van Nguyen (@deanvannguyen) December 26, 2019

That tweet showing everyone swarming into Brown Thomas at 9am has my piss sickened. Everyone should still be at home with their families not making people work Stephens Day so you can have a blender at 20% off. Oink oink you capitalist pigs. — Sarah Wheatley (@Brosephine94) December 26, 2019

People queueing since 5am to get into Brown Thomas for sales… They do know it’s 2019 and we have the internet? Or am I missing something. — Doug Leddin (@dougleddin) December 26, 2019

