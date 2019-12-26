Home Irish Showbiz St. Stephen’s Day stampede outside Brown Thomas sparks outrage

St. Stephen’s Day stampede outside Brown Thomas sparks outrage

Shoppers queued since 5am to get early access to the sales

By
Kendra Becker | Editor
-
Twitter @DaraghBroph

As usual, there was a massive crowd waiting outside Brown Thomas this morning for the store’s annual St. Stephen’s Day sale.

People had been waiting outside in the cold since 5am in order to get their hands on some bargains, and it looked pretty chaotic.

TheJournal.ie News Editor Daragh Brophy shared a video of the moment Brown Thomas opened their doors this morning, and a literal stampede flowed into the department store.

The scene has sparked outrage on Twitter, as many sympathised with those working in retail today.

People also argued that everyone should still be at home in their pyjamas on the 26th, and personally we couldn’t agree more…

