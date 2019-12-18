Snow Patrol announce intimate Dublin gig

Fans will be fighting over these tickets

Snow Patrol have announced that they’re playing an intimate, acoustic show at Dublin’s

Olympia Theatre early next year.

The fully seated show will take place on January 15, and tickets go on sale this Friday at 9am from Ticketmaster.

The gig announcement comes just weeks after Snow Patrol were forced to cancel a show at the same venue last month due to illness.

Delighted to announce we’re playing an acoustic show at Dublin’s @olympiatheatre on 15th January 2020!

Tickets on sale this Friday at 9am from @TicketmasterIre.

SPx pic.twitter.com/nlgqc6guY8 — Snow Patrol (@snowpatrol) December 18, 2019

They cancelled the show just hours before they were due on stage, leaving fans devastated.

In a statement at the time, they wrote on Twitter: “So sorry to announce, due to illness, we have to cancel tonight’s show at the @olympiatheatre dublin.”

“Information on refunds will follow shortly. We are gutted & were so looking forward to Dublin but it’s just not possible to do the show tonight. See you all soon we promise.”