Síle Seoige reveals heartbreak after suffering second missed miscarriage

Síle Seoige has revealed that she suffered another missed miscarriage a few weeks ago.

A missed (or silent) miscarriage is one where the baby has died or not developed, but has not been physically miscarried.

The TV presenter, who shares son Cathal with her fiancé Damien O’Farrell, suffered her first missed miscarriage in November 2018 – and one year later, Síle lost another pregnancy.

Speaking on the latest episode of her podcast Ready To Be Real, Síle explained why she’s been so quiet on Instagram as of late, as she answered followers questions.

“The truth is, and it’s hard to say it, but the truth is that I had another missed miscarriage,” she said.

“So, basically I had been in The Coombe at seven weeks and all was good, strong heartbeat, everything looked as it should, in the right position.”

“And anyone who has had a miscarriage will probably connect with this… I was terrified, so excited, feeling so thankful but I did feel scared… there was feelings of fear, of what if it will happen again?”

“So when I had that first scan, there was a huge sense of relief. I allowed myself to feel, it was okay to feel happy and get your hopes up.”

But sadly, when Síle went in for her nine week scan, there was no heartbeat.

She recalled: “The dreaded words were said, the same as I heard the last time.”

“Anyone who has been following me will be aware that I had a missed miscarriage this time last year as well, and it took me a long time before I was ready psychologically I think to try again, and we did, and we were lucky again, we conceived… but it wasn’t meant to be.”

“So at nine weeks, there was no heartbeat. And of course, it was utter devastation once again. In fact, it was worse because it was happening for the second time, and it felt like ‘Oh no this can’t be happening again.'”

Síle revealed they made the decision to have the DNC, a dilation and curettage procedure to clear her uterus, at The Coombe Hospital in Dublin.

The mother-of-one then explained how different things have been this time around, as she bottled her emotions up the first time she suffered a missed miscarriage.

Síle admitted she tried to be a “tough guy” after her first miscarriage, but that coping mechanism caused her to “explode” a few months later.

She explained: “This time, I’ve cried a lot of tears, I’ve allowed myself have those moments, and I’m not swallowing them down, because I’ve realised actually how damaging they are and how if you don’t allow the emotion to come up, it’s going to manifest some other way in your life, and it’s not always going to be nice or beneficial.”

“So yeah, this time i’m just going easy on myself. And it’s not easy, and it is sad, and even though I accept it, it’s not what I want, but I have to trust and believe that everything happens for a reason.”

“And we are so incredibly lucky that we have Cathal, and if we’re destined to have more, we will, and if we’re not – we won’t.”

“My fundamental thinking is that we will, whether that will be the case or not, who knows?”

