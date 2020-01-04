Home Irish Showbiz Saoirse Ronan wins Best Actress award in LA ahead of Golden Globes

Saoirse Ronan wins Best Actress award in LA ahead of Golden Globes

There's no stopping her!

By
Kendra Becker | Editor
-
SHARE

Saoirse Ronan has kicked off awards season in style.

We’re only a few days into 2020, but the Irish actress has already scooped a Best Actress award for her role as Jo March in Greta Gerwig’s Little Women.

The Carlow native was honoured at the 9th Annual Australian Academy Of Cinema and Television Arts International Awards in Los Angeles last night, alongside a host of famous faces.

Adam Driver won Best Actor on the night, for his role as Charlie Barber in Netflix and Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story.

Quentin Tarantino was also there to accept the Best Director award, for his film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Saoirse stepped out to pick up the AACTA award, ahead of the Golden Globes this Sunday.

The 25-year-old is nominated in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama category, for her role in Little Women.

Saoirse is up against Cynthia Erivo (Harriet), Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story), Charlize Theron (Bombshell), and Renée Zellweger (Judy).

She previously won a Golden Globe for her role in Lady Bird back in 2018, and this is her fourth time being nominated.

