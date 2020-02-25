Her new film is due to be released in 2020

Saoirse Ronan tipped for fifth Oscar nomination for upcoming film role

Saoirse Ronan has been tipped for Oscars 2021 success thanks to her upcoming role in period film Ammonite.

Saoirse will star opposite Kate Winslet in the controversial film.

The movie sees Saoirse play the love interest of Kate’s character Mary Anning, a celebrated palaeontologist. However, some members of Anning’s family have disputed her sexuality, saying that her identification as LGBTQ+ was not confirmed.

However, Hollywood bible Variety has tipped the movie and Saoirse herself for Oscars success.

“Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan in a period piece are what Oscar dreams are made of,” predicts the notable publication.

“The Titanic star portrays Mary Anning, the 20th-century British palaeontologist who becomes romantically involved with another woman (played by Ronan).”

If the film reaches Oscar-level critical acclaim, it will be Saoirse’s fifth Oscar nod.

Saoirse was a nominee for Best Actress for her work in Little Women at this year’s Academy Awards.

The Carlow native sadly missed out on the award, which went to Renee Zellweger for her work on Judy.

Ammonite is due to be released in 2020, but not set date has been confirmed.