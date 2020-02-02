Saoirse Ronan STUNS on the BAFTA’s 2020 pre-party red carpet

Saoirse is up for an award at tonight's event

Saoirse Ronan stepped out in style at the BAFTA’s pre-party in London last night.

The Irish star is nominated for Best Leading Actress at the coveted awards ceremony.

She faces tough competition in her category, with thespians such as Jessie Buckley, Scarlett Johansson, Charlize Theron and Renee Zellweger all nominated.

Saoirse stepped out in a weather friendly attire for the red carpet of the pre-party, adding a pair of black tights to her glamorous party dress.

She opted for a striking black Chanel dress, with a distinctive one shoulder neckline.

The dress featured a small train, as well as layered chain belts with classic Chanel detailing.

Saoirse accessorised with two striking Chanel cuff bracelets with the double C logo on each and a pair of strappy high heels.

The dress is from Chanel’s pre-fall 2020 collection, and was dramatically shortened for Saoirse’s look – after featuring as a midi dress on the catwalk.

Saoirse wore a neon peach eyeshadow look, and swept her hair back, leaving a waved fringe to fall to one side of her face.