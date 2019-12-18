The Oscar-nominated actress was a huge fan of the RTÉ series

Saoirse Ronan reveals she named her dog after her favourite Love/Hate character

Saoirse Ronan has revealed that she named her beloved dog after her favourite Love/Hate character.

Speaking to Ian Dempsey on Today FM this morning, the award-winning actress said she named her terrier ‘Fran’, after Peter Coonan’s character in the crime series.

When asked why she called her dog Fran, Saoirse told Ian: “I’ll tell you… and only people from Ireland will get this.”

“Fran from Love/Hate is my favourite character, and I love Peter Coonan in it.”

“Originally we wanted a boy dog, but then we met Fran and we were like, no, it’s only ever been you, so she got the name.”

“Technically she’s Frances, but she’s really named after a drug dealer from inner city Dublin!” Saoirse joked.

The Carlow native also revealed she’ll be spending Christmas in Ireland this year, before jetting back to the U.S. for awards season.

The actress has already been nominated for a Golden Globes for her role in Little Women, and has been tipped to land an Oscar nod too.

Saoirse said: “Yeah, I’m gonna be in Ireland… We’re all going to be together and it’ll be really nice.”

“We’re kind of coming to the end of our press for the year now and I’ve never felt more ready for Christmas, and I’ve all my presents so I’m very organised this year.”

It’s not known where Saoirse will be staying in Ireland though, as she put her stunning five-bedroom home in Wicklow up for sale back in September, for a cool €1.5 million.

It’s believed Saoirse decided to sell her home in Ireland as she’s been spending a lot more time in the UK and the US.

Just last year, the Carlow native purchased a three-bedroom terraced house in Notting Hill, London, for €1.5 million.

The 25-year-old is set to go head-to-head with the likes of Scarlett Johansson and Charlize Theron during awards season early next year.

When asked how she feels about that, she said: “Yeah, it’s such a great group and I think that’s the way you have to look at these things if you are involved in them any given year.”

“It is an opportunity for you to, you know, hang out with Scarlett Johansson! It’s nice and the more it feels less like a competition or just like a community, the better.”