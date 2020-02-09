The star is in the running to win an Oscar tonight

Saoirse Ronan reveals her dream job – and it isn’t acting

Saoirse Ronan has revealed what job she always wanted to do as a child.

The Irish native explained that while she was growing up, she had a keen interest in the food and hospitality industry, and wanted to be a waitress.

She reflected that she used to pretend to be a waitress in her family home at meal times.

On Channel 4’s Jamie and Jimmy’s Friday Night Feast this weekend, Saoirse was asked by celebrity chef Jamie Oliver if she had ever worked as a waitress.

She said: “I always wanted to be a waitress and I would always go into my dad in the evening and say, ‘Sorry sir, what can I get you this evening?'”

“‘The burger is very good, you should try it.’”

Tonight, Saoirse will attend The Oscars, where she is nominated for her wok on Little Women.

She has been previously nominated for Atonement, Brooklyn and Lady Bird.