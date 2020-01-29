"Film in Ireland is always something I will support."

Saoirse Ronan announced as the ambassador for the Irish Film Institute

Saoirse Ronan has been named the ambassador for the Irish Film Institute.

Saoirse has undertaken a a three-year commitment to support the IFI’s work in “Exhibition, Preservation and Education.”

The star will help to promote Irish film on an international platform.

“I am delighted to have been asked to be the inaugural IFI Ambassador, ” she told RTE.

“Film in Ireland is always something I will support.”

“Our industry is going from strength to strength through the incredible projects being produced at home and abroad by Irish filmmakers, and by producers from across the pond also.”

“IFI has always cared about great cinema, and I am honoured to play a small part in their effort to share the brilliant work that is out there with as many people as possible.”

IFI director Ross Keane added: “Saoirse is a hugely gifted actress, and we are delighted to have a respected artist of her standing as our inaugural IFI ambassador.

“Saoirse has achieved excellence in her craft, which is a value we strive for across our remit of film exhibition, preservation and education.”

Saoirse is currently nominated for an Oscar for her work on Little Women.