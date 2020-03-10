Ryan Tubridy slams cruel trolls who criticised Barry Keoghan following his appearance on The Late Late Show

Ryan Tubridy has slammed cruel trolls who criticised Barry Keoghan following his appearance on The Late Late Show on Friday night.

The Irish actor appeared on the show over the weekend to discuss his new movie Calm With Horses, and unfortunately his interview attracted some negativity on social media.

After noticing some “grotesque” comments online, the show’s host Ryan Tubridy condemned people for being so nasty during his RTÉ Radio 1 show.

Ryan said: “From the moment I’ve met Barry, I’ve absolutely become completely enamoured by him because he’s one of life’s good people.”

“He’s come through a tough old run of things in his life but has come out the other side with extraordinary class and star quality and he has a strange way about him when he comes on the TV because he’s nervous.”

Ryan explained: “He’s not the same off air as he on air because he gets a little ­nervous and he has this way that’s just a little different.”

“One of my favourite things in the world are people who are just a little different and he has that. He came on and he did the interview and he was just magnificent.”

Addressing the trolls, Ryan said: “You think you’re going to be smart and you think you might be funny, but you’re not. You’re actually being cruel and you’re being nasty and you’re being reductive — and you’re being everything you shouldn’t be as human beings.”

“Be aware you won’t bring down the good guys, because they’ll always come through, people like Barry.”

He continued: “You might do a bit of ­damage temporarily around the edges and if that’s your kick, ­congratulations, you got your kick.”

“Just think about what we’ve been talking about online vis-à-vis Caroline Flack and Eoghan MacDermott, who we had on the Late Late Show recently.

“These are people who actually read things, these are people with emotions, and they’re people with families. For you to do what you do, is so grotesque.”

“I’d love to hold a mirror up against you just to see for a second do you know what you’re doing? It’s just nasty, you’re as bad as the bully in the school yard, that’s all I’ll say,” he added.