Ryan Andrews explains those Dancing With The Stars ‘proposal’ rumours

Ryan Andrews has revealed that reports that he was considering proposing to his girlfriend if he won Dancing With the Stars landed him in an awkward situation.

Ryan has been with his partner Michaela O’Neill for a decade.

The couple are childhood sweethearts, and last month Ryan was asked if he would propose if he won the show, and he joked that he was interested in the idea.

“I was asked a question and I said jokingly that I’d propose if I won. It was clearly a throwaway comment,” he told the Irish Mail on Sunday newspaper.

“It was said tongue-in-cheek. I’m learning with that.”

“So Michaela reads it saying, ‘What’s this now?'”

So I’m like, ‘Well, we’ve a bit of a ways to go,’” Ryan said, laughing at the memory.

In January, the actor told The Irish Daily Mirror: “We’ll see. That’s a good campaign, I might do that actually.”

“Give me the votes and I’ll pop the question,” he joked.