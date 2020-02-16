Home Irish Showbiz Ryan Andrews explains those Dancing With The Stars ‘proposal’ rumours

Ryan Andrews explains those Dancing With The Stars ‘proposal’ rumours

"It was said tongue-in-cheek."

By
Sarah Magliocco
-
SHARE
Instagram

Ryan Andrews has revealed that reports that he was considering proposing to his girlfriend if he won Dancing With the Stars landed him in an awkward situation.

Ryan has been with his partner Michaela O’Neill for a decade.

The couple are childhood sweethearts, and last month Ryan was asked if he would propose if he won the show, and he joked that he was interested in the idea.

The Gossies 2020 | Pic: Jerry McCarthy

“I was asked a question and I said jokingly that I’d propose if I won. It was clearly a throwaway comment,” he told the Irish Mail on Sunday newspaper.

“It was said tongue-in-cheek. I’m learning with that.”

“So Michaela reads it saying, ‘What’s this now?'”

Mikaela O Neill and Ryan Andrews
Picture: Brian McEvoy

So I’m like, ‘Well, we’ve a bit of a ways to go,’” Ryan said, laughing at the memory.

In January, the actor told The Irish Daily Mirror: “We’ll see. That’s a good campaign, I might do that actually.”

“Give me the votes and I’ll pop the question,” he joked.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR