The rescheduling comes following the COVID-19 outbreak

RTE’s Dancing With the Stars FINAL to take place TONIGHT

The final of RTE’s Dancing With the Stars will take place tonight, rather than the scheduled semi-final.

The four remaining contestants, Grainne Gallanagh, Ryan Andrews, Lottie Ryan and Aidan Fogarty, will battle it out tonight for the chance to take home the glitter ball trophy

The show has been brought forward to align with current HSE and WHO advice regarding the COVID-19 situation.

In a statement, an RTE spokesperson said:

“After careful consideration and due to the current situation and adhering to recommended guidance around coronavirus Covid19 – Dancing with the Stars will host the final tonight instead of the scheduled semi-final.”

“Grainne Gallanagh, Ryan Andrews, Lottie Ryan and Aidan Fogarty will all compete in the Dancing with the Stars final in the hopes to receive the 2020 glitter-ball trophy.”

“As with the scheduled final, tonight’s winner will be chosen by public vote. ”

Tune into Dancing with the Stars final at 6:30pm on RTÉ One tonight.