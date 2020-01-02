RTÉ finally announce when Suzanne Jackson’s fashion TV series will begin

It starts sooner than you'd think

RTÉ have finally announced when Suzanne Jackson’s brand new fashion series will begin.

Suzanne announced last year that she was filming a show with Eileen Smith and left fans excited for the upcoming series.

The Style Counsellors will help participants who have signed up for help with their “fashion mojo.”

The two fashion bloggers will help the public boost their confidence by creating four looks for the participant to chose from.

80-year-old Eileen has garnered herself over 50,000 Instagram followers by sharing her day to day looks.

Suzanne is an entrepreneur and influencer who founded beauty brand SoSueMe and has previously released a fashion line with In The Style.

“I’ve always wanted to do TV so this is a great opportunity and I can’t wait to be started,” Suzanne told fans when she announced the project on Instagram.

The brand new show will begin next Tuesday, January 7th on RTÉ One at 8.30 pm.