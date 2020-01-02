RTE broadcaster Marian Finucane has died

RTÉ radio presenter Marian Finucane has died at the age of 69.

In a statement the national broadcaster said she passed away “suddenly at home”.

People were shocked to learn of the sad news on Thursday evening, as she is one of the most high profile radio hosts in the country.

Marian had hosted her weekend show for almost two decades, and she has been one of the highest-paid radio presenters in Irish history.

Marian leaves behind her husband John Clarke and her son Jack Clarke.

“It is with profound sadness that RTÉ announces the death of Marian Finucane. Marian passed away suddenly today, at home,” the statement read.

Dee Forbes, Director General, RTÉ, has said: “We learned today of the sudden passing of Marian Finucane with profound shock and sadness. Marian was a broadcaster of immense capability; a household name, she was first and foremost a tenacious journalist with a zeal for breaking new ground. From Women Today to Liveline to her weekday radio show on Radio 1 and, latterly, her enormously popular Saturday and Sunday radio programme, she tackled the big social issues of the day with command and insight.

“Multi-skilled, she forged a distinguished career on television, as well as undertaking significant charity work in Africa. Ireland has lost a unique voice. RTÉ has lost a beloved colleague. My sincere and heartfelt sympathies to her husband John and son Jack.”

Born in 1950, Marian Finucane first worked with RTE in the 1970s. A qualified architect, she became a programme presenter working on programmes concerned with contemporary social issues, especially those concerning women, notably on Women Today.

She became a household name with her Liveline programme on RTE Radio 1. A winner of the Prix Italia, her television work included Consumer Choice and Crime Line.

On Gay Byrne’s retirement in 1999, she took over his early morning radio slot to present The Marian Finucane Show, ultimately taking over the morning slots on Saturday and Sunday.