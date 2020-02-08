RTÉ broadcaster Keelin Shanley dies aged 51

Keelin Shanley has sadly passed away at the age of 51.

RTÉ confirmed the news today, revealing that she died peacefully this afternoon following a battle with cancer.

With over 20 years experience as a journalist and broadcaster, Keelin was the much-loved and respected presenter of RTÉ’s Six One News.

The beloved broadcaster is survived by her husband Conor, and their children Lucy and Ben.

Jon Williams, Managing Director of RTÉ News & Current Affairs today paid tribute to Keelin.

He said: “Keelin was the best of us – and we are heartbroken. From Prime Time Investigates to Morning Edition, Morning Ireland to the Six One News, there wasn’t a corner of RTÉ News & Current Affairs untouched by Keelin’s fearless, generous, and passionate journalism.”

“For Keelin, the story was never about her – always about others. Her legacy of over 20 years journalism with RTÉ saw her help tell the stories of so many often marginalised. She strove to inform, probe and encourage.”

“Always inquisitive, interested, thoughtful and kind. The fact that she presented our flagship Six One News while dealing with cancer is inspirational in itself and so typical of Keelin’s determination to live life to the full.”

“Our hearts go out to Conor, Lucy and Ben and her wider family. We are all poorer for her loss.”

RTÉ Director-General, Dee Forbes, said: “Everybody at RTÉ is deeply saddened by the passing of our colleague and friend Keelin Shanley.”

“A passionate and dedicated public service journalist, Keelin had an expertise that challenged and probed as well as an ease that endeared her to all. Most recently, Keelin co-presented the Six One News, watched by huge audiences daily.”

“Keelin was incredibly popular with all her colleagues. But our loss is nothing compared to that of her much-loved family. My sincere sympathies go to Conor, Lucy, and Ben, to Keelin’s extended family, and to her wide circle of friends.”