Rosie Connolly launches new Temple Street Foundation fundraiser

Temple Street Ambassador Rosie Connolly has launched the 2020 Great Irish Bake for Temple Street.

The bake off is taking place on 3rd April, proudly supported by Gem.

Each year Temple Street Foundation – which is part of the Children’s Health Foundation family – holds the much-loved Great Irish Bake campaign, encouraging people around the country to host their own bake sale to raise some much needed dough for Temple Street.

The funds raised will help provide essential equipment for the hospital.

“I was thrilled to be chosen as the Ambassador for this year’s Great Irish Bake,” Rosie said.

“I had my own experience with Temple Street when my son broke his leg, and I have seen first hand how incredible the staff are.”

“Hosting your own Great Irish bake is a great opportunity to have some fun with friends, family, and colleagues, whilst also doing something special for sick children in Temple Street.”

Rosie handed over a cheque for €287,636 to Temple Street Children’s Hospital and Crumlin Children’s Hospital in December, after she posted a giveaway offering her followers the chance to win a Gucci bag in exchange for a donation to the cause.

Join Temple Street’s Great Irish Bake by registering online HERE.