Rosanna Davison shares the things she has learned since becoming a mum

Rosanna Davison has opened up about her experiences as a new mum.

The model, who welcomed her first child via surrogate last month, explained that “it can be tough” parenting a newborn at times.

Taking to Instagram, Rosanna shared the five things that she has learned since welcoming daughter Sophia Rose.

“1. Time has lost all sense of meaning. I now exist in 3-hour windows of feeds, changes & naps. Apparently it’s Christmas in the outside world… or it could be Easter,” she joked.

“2. We’ve never used the word ‘projectile’ as much as we have in the past week.”

“3. I’ve never felt an all-encompassing love like it… It’s the most incredible feeling and that newborn smell.”

She continued: “4. Newborns can be relentlessly demanding & at times it can be really really tough.”

“Sophia suffered with colic for the first fortnight & cried all night every night.”

“Thankfully we’ve managed to get it under control & her sleep is mostly much better now but it was so upsetting to see her in pain & we felt like the walking dead”

Finally, Rosanna said that the things she and husband Wes Quirke talk about have changed drastically:

“5. Conversations with @wesquirke are now mostly based on nappy changes & feed sizes.”

Rosanna has been open about her new parenting experiences. However, she does not share her daughter’s face on social media, in a bid to protect her “digital footprint.”