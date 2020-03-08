Home Irish Showbiz Rosanna Davison shares sweet International Women’s Day message to her daughter

Rosanna Davison shares sweet International Women’s Day message to her daughter

Rosanna became a mum in November of 2019

By
Sarah Magliocco
-
SHARE

Rosanna Davison has shared a powerful post dedicated to her daughter to celebrate International Women’s Day.

The Irish model has openly shared her struggles to become a mum, opting for surrogacy to welcome her daughter Sophia Rose in November.

Rosanna has shared her transition into parenthood, even sweetly adding the label of “Sophia’s mum” to her Instagram bio.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rosanna Davison MSc (@rosanna_davison) on

Taking to the social media site, Rosanna posted an empowering statement to her followers in honour of her little girl.

“Happy #InternationalWomensDay!” she wrote.

“I dream that my daughter and all the women of the future grow up in a world of gender equality, where their personality, skills, vision, qualifications, resilience and contribution to society are valued above all else

Instagram

Rosanna recently appeared on The Late Late Show to discuss her journey to motherhood.

The model revealed that she and husband Wes Quirke had experienced 14 miscarriages before opting for surrogacy.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR