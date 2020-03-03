Rosanna Davison shares first official photos of baby Sophia as she opens up about surrogacy

Rosanna Davison shares first official photos of baby Sophia as she opens...

Rosanna Davison has shared the first official photos of her baby daughter Sophia.

The Irish model shared snaps from a brand new photoshoot with Lili Forberg for VIP Magazine.

The Irish TV personality is maintaining her policy of not showing Sophia’s full face in an effort to respect her privacy, until she is old enough to decide for herself.

In a selection of sweet snaps from the shoot, Rosanna can be seen cradling her baby.

Sophia was born in November of 2019 via surrogate, following a long battle by Rosanna and husband Wes to conceive.

Rosanna revealed that she suffered from 14 miscarriages before opting for surrogacy in a bid to become a mum.

“People just assume I have this perfect life. I’ve so much compassion and empathy for people going through fertility issues because it does take its toll, physically and emotionally.”

“I played with the idea for weeks and I was horrified at the thought. The idea of someone else carrying my child thousands of miles away… It was a terrifying idea,” she told VIP.

“I’ll never be able to thank our surrogate enough. Never ever. Sophia’s ours now, and we’re a family. But we’ll never forget what it took to have her.”

“Every single day I look at her and go, wow. I cannot believe that someone else gave birth to her, but that she is ours. We are just so lucky that it worked, and first time around.”