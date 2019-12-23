Rosanna Davison reveals her plans for baby Sophia’s first Christmas

"It’s going to be the most special one yet for us."

Rosanna Davison has opened up about her her festive plans for her first Christmas as a mother.

Rosanna and husband Wes Quirke welcomed their first child, daughter Sophia Rose, via surrogate in November.

Speaking to The Irish Sun, she said: “We’re loving our little baby bubble and will be having a cosy quiet Christmas in the family home in Wicklow.”

“It’s going to be the most special one yet for us.”

“I’m just really looking forward to her first Christmas and watching her family get to know her and fall in love with her.”

“She’s a little dote.”

“We just feel incredibly lucky to have the best Christmas present ever.”

Rosanna explained that she can’t wait for the rest of her family to meet her daughter over the next few days.

My brothers both live in London and haven’t had a chance to meet her yet, so I can’t wait to introduce them in the next few days.

“We’ll also bring Sophia down to Wexford just before Christmas to meet her 93 year great-grandmother for the first time, so that’s going to be a special day.”

Rosanna recently explained that she blocks out her daughter’s face to protect her daughter’s digital footprint.

