Rosanna Davison emotionally tells her surrogacy story on The Late Late Show

Rosanna Davison has been open about her surrogacy journey with her social media followers, but opened up entirely about her experienced to Ryan Tubridy on The Late Late show.
The model welcomed her first child on November 21st 2019 via surrogate after suffering multiple miscarriages.
Revealing that she even told husband Wes Quirke to leave her and find someone else to start a family with, Rosanna spoke candidly about her journey.
“It got to the end of 2015 and we were really keen to start a family so we went for it and it happened very quickly and it was all very exciting,” she told Ryan.
“I had the eight-week scan booked I told all of my family at five weeks and everyone was just thrilled for us.”
“Tried again got pregnant very quickly again the same thing happened again at six and a half weeks.”
“In total, we had 14 of these early miscarriages” she said.
Rosanna explained that her immune system was attacking her husband’s DNA within her body, leaving her unable to carry a pregnancy.
“I was told pretty much that my immune system was reacting to Wes’ DNA seeing it as a foreign invader as it would a pathogen or a cancer cell.”
“At the beginning, “I questioned my role as a woman, I couldn’t do what my body was biologically designed to do.”
“There were a couple of times, I suppose we look back at them now and laugh, I tried to convince Wes to leave me and find another partner because I knew he was dying for a baby.”
Rosanna finished her interview by emotionally thanking her surrogate for enabling her to fulfil her dream of becoming a parent.
The star said that she is sharing her story to “give hope and inspiration to couples in a similar situation”.