The musician has secured some massive musicians for the album

Ronan Keating announces collaborations with HUGE musical icons for new album

Ronan Keating has revealed that he is collaborating with a huge international music stars on his upcoming album.

The musician this morning revealed that he is teaming up with Shania Twain to create a new song for his hotly anticipated collaboration album.

Last night, he detailed that Ed Sheeran, Nina Nesbitt, Robbie Williams, Alison Krauss would also be joining in on the album.

Ed Sheeran will play guitar for a new rendition of When You Say Nothing At All, which Ronan will duet with Alison Krauss.

Last month, he first announced his collab project, launching his first single, One of a Kind, with Emile Sande.

His new album, called Twenty Twenty, will be released in May.

Ronan is also going on a UK and Ireland tour this summer.

He will start off in Belfast’s Botanic Gardens on June 5th.