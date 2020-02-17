"We’re going to have to get Ronan to have the snip"

Ronan Keating and wife Storm reveal the gender of their expected child

Ronan and Storm Keating have revealed that they are expecting a baby girl.

The couple announced in November that they are expanding their family.

Speaking to OK!, Ronan explained: “Yes, we’re having a baby girl!”

“It’s super exciting. We are very lucky and I am so happy for Storm.”

Storm said: “I’ve always wanted at least one of each sex so I’m feeling very blessed.”

Ronan added: “People say that girls can be trickier. With Cooper being such a dream we’re scared we can’t get that lucky twice.”

“Even if she is a little terror, I’m so chuffed it’s a girl.”

Despite their delight over their imminent arrival, the couple agree that this will be their last pregnancy.

“That’s five kids in total now, so that’s enough, we’re going to have to get Ro to have the snip,” Storm joked.

The couple currently have four children, Ali, Jack and Missy from Ronan’s marriage to Yvonne Connolly, and two-year-old Cooper.