Revealed: Maura Higgins’ ‘love/hate relationship’ with Joe Swash

They "really bounce off each other."

Maura Higgins has a “love/hate relationship” with Dancing On Ice co-star Joe Swash.

The pair have reportedly become quite the duo as they prepare to compete on the upcoming series of the show.

Dancing On Ice’s Lucrezia Millarini told the Sun Online that the pair have a “hilarious friendship.”

Lucrezia said: “Maura and Joe Swash, Swashy, have this kind of love hate relationship which is hilarious.”

She explained that the pals “have a nice little camaraderie” and “really bounce off each other.”

“Basically Joe just takes the p*** out of Maura the whole time.”

“It’s really sweet. Then Maura has got some amazing facial expressions. It’s great.”

Lucrezia also revealed that the stars of the show have a private WhatsApp group, where they share jokes about their training.

“We do have a Whatsapp group – it’s a private Whatsapp group, with amazing bants,” she revealed.

Maura is currently in a relationship with Love Island contestant Curtis Pritchard, while Joe is happily married to singer and TV personality Stacey Solomon.

In the final Gosscast episode of 2019, Goss.ie Founder Ali Ryan and Goss.ie Editor Kendra Becker talk through the biggest stories of the year.

From the Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods scandal to the Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney drama, the girls are spilling all the tea. Take a listen:

Listen on iTunes and Spotify: