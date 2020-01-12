REVEALED: Dermot Bannon’s STUNNING newly renovated home

Dermot Bannon has finally revealed his highly anticipated home renovation on tonight’s Room to Improve.
The home designer has been undergoing his most personal project to date – renovating his Drumcondra family home in a multiple part special of Room To Improve.
He took to Instagram today to share a snap of his kitchen table -showcasing the corner to corner glass panels in the background.
Other than the occasional social media snippet, the finished home has been a well guarded secret.
The project has been kept under wraps until tonight – but the wait is over for interiors fans.
Check out the stunning renovation:
Photos by Ruth Maria