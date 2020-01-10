Radio stations across the country pay tribute to Larry Gogan

Radio stations across the country paid tribute to Larry Gogan during his funeral service today.

The 85-year-old passed away on Tuesday, following a broadcasting career that spanned almost six decades.

At 12.05pm, a number of stations across the country paid tribute to the late broadcaster by playing ‘Friends in Time’ by Golden Horde.

Larry’s funeral took place at the Church of St Pius X in Templeogue, and was aired on RTÉ News Now, and streamed live on 2FM’s Facebook and Twitter accounts.

President Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar were represented by their aide-de-camps at the service.

A host of well-known faces were spotted at the funeral, including Larry’s RTÉ colleagues and friends from the music industry.

Known as the man with the golden voice, Larry was at the very heart of 2fm – and RTÉ – for over 50 years.

Lorcan ‘Larry’ Gogan (born 1938) broadcast his first radio programme on RTÉ Radio 1, and was in the original line-up in 1979 of RTÉ Radio 2 (which later became RTÉ 2fm), where he spun the first disc. He presented a regular show there until 2019.

Larry presented The Golden Hour up until February 2014. Famous for his “Just a Minute Quiz”, his catchphrases are universally recalled (“They didn’t really suit you”).

On top of that, Larry presented a variety of television programmes including Pickin’ The Pops, Go 2 Show and The Golden Hour, and he also commentated frequently on the Eurovision Song Contest.

On 8 January 2019, he moved from 2FM to RTÉ Gold – he presented his last programme on 2FM on Thursday 31 January.

Larry met his wife Florrie when she was 15. Both their fathers ran newspaper shops in Dublin. They were engaged two years later and married when she was 21.

He is survived by his five children – Gerard, Orla, Grainne, David and Sinead – and 12 grandchildren. Florrie died in January 2002.

Larry won many awards. A Jacob’s winner, he was also awarded the IRMA Honours Award “in recognition of his outstanding contribution to Irish music”, and the Industry Award at the 2007 Meteor Awards.