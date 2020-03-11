Rachel Wyse announces pregnancy

The presenter is expecting her first child with husband Tim Gredley

Rachel Wyse has revealed she’s expecting her first child with husband Tim Gredley.

The Sky Sports presenter announced the exciting news on Instagram, by sharing a photo of herself cradling her growing baby bump.

She simply captioned the post, “Patiently waiting.”

Rachel married Tim last January, and the pair hosted their lavish wedding reception at Adare Manor in Limerick.

The couple have been together since 2016, but they actually first met 16 years ago at a horse show in Cavan.

Tim is a champion showjumper, and has represented the Great Britain national team.

As well as that, Tim is director of his father William’s real estate company, and he topped the global sports list on the Sunday Times Young Rich List (under 30) in 2017 when his fortune was estimated at a massive €224million.