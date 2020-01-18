Prince William and Kate Middleton ‘planning trip to Ireland’ amid Megxit controversy

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly planning a trip to Ireland.

According to the Irish Sun, officials in the Department of Foreign Affairs are finalising arrangements for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to come here in March.

It’s believed the couple will take part in a series of engagements in Cork and Dublin over two days.

William and Kate’s trip to Ireland will be a welcome distraction from the controversy surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Last week, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shocked the world by publicly announcing their plans to step down as senior working members of the Royal family.

It’s believed Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, was hurt by their decision and called a meeting with Harry, Prince Charles, and Prince William on Monday.

After the meeting, the Queen issued a rare personal statement, which read: “Today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family.”

“My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family.”

“Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.”

“Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives.”

“It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK,” the statement continued.

“These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days.”