Prince William and Kate Middleton have arrived in Ireland

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge touched down in Dublin Airport on a scheduled Aer Lingus flight from The UK.

It’s a stark contrast to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who flew via private jet last year on their Dublin visit.

The royal couple are in the country to embark on a three day royal visit.

The pair are both wearing green in homage to Ireland’s national colour.

Duchess Kate has opted for a chic high-necked green dress by Alessandra Rich and evergreen dress coat by Catherine Walker for the occasion, accessorised with a trendy black Prada bump headband.

Prince William is dressed in a dapper navy suit with a green tie that compliments Duchess Catherine’s dress coat.

The couple will reportedly not be shaking hands with the gathered welcoming of fans on this occasion.

The couple will venture to Kildare, Meath and Galway during their trip. Today they will base themselves in Dublin.

They will go straight to Áras an Uachtaráin before attending a wreath laying ceremony at the Garden of Remembrance.

Then, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will welcome them at Government Buildings.

The Duke and Duchess will later attend a reception at the Guinness Storehouse where they will enjoy the Gravity Bar at the facility.